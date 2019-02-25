Bidding under way for elite showjumpers seized in money laundering case

The auction of top showjumpers seized by US authorities in a money laundering case is under way.

A total of 14 horses, including 16-year-old Olympic showjumper Hardrock Z, are up for sale in the online auction, run by CWS Asset Management and Sales.

The nine-year-old gelding Tupac Van De Vrombautshoeve Z, who is jumping national 1.30m classes, is the current top lot, with bidding at $69,500 (£53,161).

He is followed by the 14-year-old stallion Ricore Courcelle at $60,500 (£46,277), who has been jumping 1.60m grands prix and has a successful record on the international circuit.

The horses were owned by Venezuelan national Alejandro Andrade and ridden by his Olympic showjumper son, Emanuel.

Mr Andrade senior, 54, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2018 for money laundering.

He agreed to a forfeiture money judgement of $1 billion, plus all assets involved in corruption, including horses, property, vehicles, watches, aircraft and bank accounts.

A statement from CWS when the auction was announced said the horses were being cared for at Delray Equestrian Center and kept in work by a professional rider, who wished to remain anonymous.

Before the auction, prospective buyers were required to submit a $50,000 (£38,246) deposit ahead of bidding.

Hardrock’s price is currently standing at $55,500 (£42,453) and there are a number of other notable names on the list.

These include Clouwni, whose bidding is at $24,500 (£18,740). The 16-year-old gelding jumped at the 2014 World Equestrian Games and was on the second-placed team at the 2015 Nations Cup final in Barcelona with Brazil’s Marlon Modolo Zanotelli prior to joining Emanuel’s string.

Central American and Caribbean Games medal-winning mare Reus De La Nutria, who has had some soundness issues, with her bidding currently at $7,000 (£5,354).

Anastasia Du Park, Boy IV, Bon Jovi, Cortina 186, Dipssy, Jenni’s Chance, Joli Jumper, Leonardo RGS and Quilina VD Laarseheide Z complete the list.

The auction ends tomorrow (26 February) at 4pm (GMT).

