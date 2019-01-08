Olympic showjumper among lots to be sold at online auction

Top showjumpers will be sold via online auction after they were seized by US authorities.

Horses owned by Alejandro Andrade, ridden by his Olympic showjumper son Emanuel, will be sold by CWS Asset Management and Sales from 19 to 26 February.

The online nature of the auction means bidding will take place over the eight days and potential buyers must submit a $50,000 deposit before they are allowed to bid.

Mr Andrade senior, 54, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November for money laundering. As part of his plea agreement, he agreed to a forgeiture money judgment of $1 billion, plus all assets involved in the corruption, including horses, real estate, vehicles, watches, aircraft and bank accounts.

A total of 14 world-class horses will be sold in the auction, including Emanuel’s 2016 Olympic ride Hardrock Z.

Also on the list is Clouwni, who jumped for Brazil at numerous Nations Cups and the 2014 World Equestrian Games under Marlon Modolo Zanotelli before continuing his career with Emanuel.

The Selle Francais stallion Ricore Courcelle and the Central American and Caribbean Games medal-winning mare Reus De La Nutria are among the horses for sale.

Anastasia Du Park, Boy IV, Bon Jovi, Cortina 186, Dipssy, Jenni’s Chance, Joli Jumper, Leonardo RGS, Quilina VD Laarseheide Z and Tupac Van De Vrombautshoeve Z complete the list.

Previews for registered bidders and guests will take place at Delray Equestrian Centre in Florida on 28 January and 4 February, which is where the horses are being kept.

A statement from CWS said the horses are being ridden by a professional and are having top-class care, including turnout in large paddocks and grooming.

