8 exciting new equestrian products that should be on your radar in 2020

The annual British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) international trade show always offers up an exciting glimpse of the newest products to the market, and those that will become available in 2020. We bring you a few of those you shouldn’t miss this year.

1. The award-winning magnetic lead rope system

Winner of this year’s BETA Innovation award, the Goleygo 2.0 by Covalliero is a simple yet clever magnetic system for a secure attachment between headcollar and lead rope, which allows easy, fast attachment and release using a single hand. Adaptor pins are available for use with existing headcollars, and the securing system can also be used with other animals.

Visit: kerbl.com

2. The grazing muzzle your horse will be happy to wear

The Thinline grazing muzzle attaches to your horse’s normal headcollar, and is flexible, soft and lighter than standard cage-like muzzles, being made of a durable, mould and fungal-resistant polymer material. It’s also well-ventiliated and gentle on horses’ teeth and lips, for maximum comfort.

Visit: thinlineglobal.eu

3. The answer to your horse hair woes

Striphair’s Sensitive Gentle Groomer will gently remove loose hair and dirt from your horse or dog’s coat, while helping to add shine. It can also be used to increase blood-flow and circulation, as well as helping strip hair from saddle pads, rugs, pet beds, furniture… the list goes on!

Visit: striphair.com

4. The stylish headcollar with a clever safety system

The Stellar Head Collar from Equilibrium Products is not only comfortable for your horse to wear — with neoprene headpiece and nosepiece — but also features a patent pending reusable safety system, which releases when needed to prevent injury to the soft tissue and nerves on the face, poll and neck.

Visit: equilibriumproducts.com

5. The jazzy rug that’ll brighten up your winter

Get your hands on the Tempest Original 200 Combo in ths limited edition ‘Pink Nebular’ print — you’ll never have trouble spotting your horse from the other end of the field again. This medium weight turnout rugis 600D ripstop with a waterproof and breathable outer, 200g polyfill and an integrated neck cover.

Visit: shiresequestrian.com

6. The apron that makes plaiting easy

You’ll never want to plait without this Smart Grooming Plaiting Apron again — made forom hard-wearing cotton drill, this will keep all your plaiting essentials in one place and easily to hand, from bands and thread to sprays and scissors. It features a variety of different sized pockets, with the largest big enough to store your horse’s passport, too.

Visit: smartgrooming.co.uk

7. The soothing balm your horse will love





The WildWash Best Ever Nose Balm contains natural SPF and will moisturise and sooth your horse’s nose with coconut and almond oil — although as a multi-purpose product it can be used anywhere that needs sun protection and a little extra care. the balm is lick-safe, and also be used on dogs and cats.

Visit: wildwash.co.uk

8. The piece of kit your farrier — and your back — will thank you for

The Hoof-It Blacksmith Pro is a robust hoof stand designed to make life easy for farriers and horse owners while shoeing, treating hooves or even putting in studs. Its two-in-one design with a rugged non-slip rubber base makes it suitable to use on a range of different flooring.

Visit: hoof-it.com

