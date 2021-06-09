Bicton Horse Trials dressage times released: find out when Olympic longlisted horses start





The Bicton Horse Trials dressage times have been released, for the event supported by Chedington.

Sarah Bullimore is the first into the arena in the Chedington CCI4*-S section, riding Conpierre, at 8.15am on Thursday (10 June).

Seven of Britain’s Olympic longlisted combinations come forward in this section and all are in the first half of the section starting on Thursday.

Piggy March (Brookfield Inocent) is the first of the longlisted riders into the arena, at 10am, followed by Laura Collett (London 52) at 11.15am. Tom McEwen (Toledo De Kerser) starts just two horses later at 11.30am, with Nicola Wilson (Bulana) the next longlisted rider in at 12.07pm. Ros Canter (Allstar B) is scheduled to start at 12.22pm, with Kitty King (Vendredi Biats) and Pippa Funnell (Majas Hope) back to back in the afternoon at 2.52pm and 3pm.

Horses to watch on Friday in this section include Kitty’s Rio Olympic ride Ceylor LAN at 9.15am and the 2019 Burghley Horse Trials winners Pippa and MGH Grafton Street at 3.52pm. Ireland’s 2019 individual European bronze medallists Cathal Daniels and Rioghan Rua are the last pair to perform in this section at 5.45pm.

Bicton Horse Trials dressage times: CCI4*-L

Tom is also the pathfinder in the Chedington CCI4*-L, riding Braveheart B with an 8.15am start time. Others to watch in this section tomorrow include Dacapo (Laura Collett) at 8.22am, Gortfadda Diamond (Emilie Chandler) at 9.22am and Corouet (Sarah Bullimore) – who is on the reserve list for Olympic nominations – at 4.07pm. The 2019 Badminton Horse Trials winners, Piggy March and Vanir Kamira, will finish the day tomorrow with a test at 5.22pm.

Strong tests on Friday are likely to come from Piggy on Brookfield Quality at 9.22am, Sarah on Reve Du Rouet at 10.52am and Kitty on Cristal Fontaine (4.07pm) – one of nine horses held at today’s Bicton Horse Trials first trot-up.

Bicton Horse Trials dressage times: under-25 CCI4*-L

The under-25 class dressage tests take place on Thursday and Friday afternoon, using the same arena as the senior CCI4*-L which has a lengthy lunch break scheduled to accommodate this.

Heidi Coy starts the Thursday action on Halenza at 12.52pm and she is also first out on Friday, riding Russal Z at the same time. Heidi also has Carrisean Tigerseye at 3pm on Friday.

Yasmin Ingham is the other three-horse rider in this section, with Night Line (1pm Thursday), Rehy DJ (3.07pm Thursday) and Banzai Du Loir (3.07pm Friday) on the start list.

