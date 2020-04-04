NHS to be ‘the big winner’ of virtual Grand National as bookies pledge to donate profits

Major betting operators are pledging to donate all profits from bets taken on the virtual Grand National to support the NHS.

The 2020 Randox Health Grand National was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but a virtual running of the race will be shown on ITV at 5pm on 4 April.

Bookies will be taking bets on the virtual race, which has been created by Carm Productions in partnership with Inspired Entertainment.

Profits from the race will be donated to NHS Charities Together, the umbrella organisation that represents more than 140 NHS charities. Collectively, these charities contribute £1m a day to support the work of our NHS.

The initiative has the backing of Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) members including bet365, William Hill, Flutter Entertainment, Sky Bet, GVC, BetFred, Betway, BetVictor, JenningsBet and Inspired Entertainment.

“With the UK understandably and rightly in lockdown, unfortunately the Grand National can’t take place,”said BGC chief executive Michael Dugher.

“The virtual Grand National will be the closest we can get to creating one of those moments when we can all come together in celebration, not just for the world’s greatest sporting events, but for the NHS heroes working on the front line to keep us all safe.

“I am delighted that our members have stepped up in this way to support the national effort to combat Covid-19 by contributing all their race profits to NHS Charities Together.

“Millions of us love a flutter on the Grand National. For many, it’s the only time of the year they place a bet. This year, the big winner will be our NHS.”

Stakes will be limited to £10 per horse per customer, or £10 each way per horse. The Tote will also be providing a pool on the race and donating profits to charity.

