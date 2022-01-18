Being charged to visit your own horses, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Clean air plans could see some owners having to pay to visit their own animals

An owner of two horses and a small flock of sheep has hit the headlines after taking to public transport with one of her flock – accompanied a Shetland pony – to raise awareness of the potential impact of plans to introduce a clean air zone in Greater Manchester. Under the proposals Bury-based Jade Hutchinson will need to pay £10 per day to visit her animals in Bolton using her pick-up truck, which is her only vehicle. “If I had to pay £10 a day just to check on my animals it would devastate everything,” she said. “We’d have no choice but to pay it – or give up. Lots of people don’t realise how many vehicles will be affected.”

2. An emotional win for a 16-year-old lad

There was barely a dry eye to be found at the Modbury Harriers point-to-point, held at Buckfastleigh in Devon, when 16-year-old Freddie Gingell got off the mark on just his second ride when winning the veteran conditions 9yo&up aboard Molineaux. Riding for his grandfather and owner-trainer Colin Tizzard, it was an emotional victory after Freddie’s mother and Colin’s daughter Kim, passed away in 2020 with cancer. “Mum always wanted me to do my best and I’m sure she was looking down on me today,” said Freddie.

3. What increased living costs will mean for the horse world

With warnings of stalling wages and high inflation, as well as rising taxes and the expected hike in energy bills, 2022 promises to be financially difficult for almost everyone – including those involved in the equestrian world. British Equestrian Trade Association executive director Claire Williams told H&H that a “perfect storm” of contributing factors is behind rising costs. “It is a very complicated supply situation,” she said, adding that businesses are not putting up prices “because they want to”, but because their costs are rising. Ms Williams explained rising inflation, minimum wage, energy prices, fertiliser, packaging, shipping, Brexit, and the pandemic are all part of the complex economic web.

