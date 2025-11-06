Being braver about celebrating equestrian sport, warning to owners, and more things the horse world is talking about





Championing our heroes

Dressage rider Anna Ross reflects on how the horse world needs to “be brave in how we celebrate our sport”, in her exclusive H&H column this week, noting that it’s “one of the few where women consistently outperform men on equal terms”. “We should be championing our own heroes: the high-flying grafters like Lottie Fry, multi-championship medallists Sophie Wells and Natasha Baker and our new national champion Sadie Smith, who worked weekends in exchange for rides on her way to the top,” says Anna. “In addition, let’s not forget the army of young mothers out there smashing it and proving what’s possible with grit and passion.”

Read Anna’s thoughts in full

Warning to owners after ‘horse trader’ sentenced

World Horse Welfare has urged sellers to take care over where their horses may end up, after six animals owned by a “horse trader” were found in such poor health, they had to be put down. Edward Caulfield, of Bryn Place, Llay near Wrexham, was given a suspended prison sentence and banned from keeping horses for 10 years, at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court on October 21. The 44-year-old had pleaded guilty to six animal welfare offences. In mitigation the court heard Caulfield, who it was said was a horse trader, had been experiencing personal problems as his wife and father had been ill. World Horse Welfare director of UK Malcolm Morley, said: “We’d urge anyone considering selling a horse to think very carefully about where they may end up. We see all too many cases where formerly ridden horses have ended up in situations where their welfare has suffered.”

Read more on this story

One to watch

Striking six-year-old Orkney V caught the eye at the recent Winter Classic show at Kelsall Hill Equestrian Centre (30 October-2 November). The Jumanji son, ridden by Louie Cunningham, won a competitive SEIB winter novice championship qualifier, earning a ticket to the final at the 2026 Royal International Horse Show. He was bred by Mark Evans and Amanda Forster of Castell Sports Horses in Wales, and sold to Geoff Billington and his wife Sarah as a two-year-old. “They started him, but Geoff asked me in April if I would ride him,” said Louie. “The plan was to sell him, but as he kept developing, I realised he was so, so talented and knew I had to secure an owner for him.” Louie added that Orkney is probably the most careful horse he has ever ridden. “Luckily top showing producer Susie Shuttleworth and her husband Stephen stepped in to buy him,” he said.

Find out more about this rising star

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now