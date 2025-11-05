‘Potentially disastrous misinformation’ on laminitis and other things the horse world is talking about





Warning to owners

Owners have been urged to be careful what they believe on social media, after “potentially disastrous misinformation” was shared on laminitis. Vets and nutritionists have spoken up in response to a post, on a page with a large following, stating that the hoof condition, which can be fatal, is “not diet related – it is just a symptom of hoof imbalance”. “Please don’t ignore the role of diet in laminitis, and please do be careful about who you believe on social media,” independent nutritionist Clare MacLeod told H&H, adding that anyone in doubt about novel information shared online should check its sources and credibility.

Government response

“Copy and paste responses” to the issue of fireworks “don’t wash any more”. This is the view of Redwings, after the Government responded to its petition calling for change to the law. The welfare charity’s request for the maximum noise level of fireworks to be reduced has been backed by 100,000 people. When it had been signed by 10,000, the Government had to respond, but the petitions committee, a group of MPs who oversee the petitions system, considered that its response, which essentially dismissed the request, “did not respond directly to the request of the petition”, and has asked for a revised response.

Stirrup ban

US Equestrian (USEF) is banning some types of safety stirrup, in a “controversial” move, but one it hopes will reduce injuries to riders. From 1 December, “peacock” stirrups, those with an elastic band attached to an upward-pointing hook on one side, will be among those banned. H&H reported on calls for peacock stirrups to be outlawed after reports of significant injuries suffered by riders while dismounting. “Although injuries from safety stirrups are statistically uncommon according to our data, they can be significant and are preventable with the selection of certain styles,” said USEF chief of sport David O’Connor. “We believe this change to the rule allows members to use a breakaway style stirrup if they prefer while reducing the risk of unintended harm.”

