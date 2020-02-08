‘Be more Adele’: rider takes on challenge to keep friend’s legacy alive

A rider who is to walk a marathon in aid of Adele’s Princess Wish says she will complete it even if she has to finish the distance on crutches.

Aberystwyth University student Chrissy Asplin, who suffers from connective tissue disorder Ehlers Danlos syndrome and movement disorder dystonia, is taking on the challenge on 28 March.

She is raising money for the trust, which was set up by Adele Edwards to support Grace, a young girl with a brain tumour, and is now the subject of an application for charitable status.

Adele founded the trust while she was undergoing treatment for incurable cancer, both as her legacy and as something she hoped would help her family after she had gone.

Adele was fundraising until her death on 28 January, the day before her 50th birthday.

“She was one of the most inspirational people I’ve ever known,” Chrissy, who met Adele through her job at Rodbaston Equestrian Centre some years ago, told H&H.

“The way she dealt with everything; she always had a positive mindset. I promised I’d do something to raise money for the charity. I just wanted to be more Adele and do it.”

Continues below…

Chrissy, with her housemates Jen Lawrence and Steph Humphries, will walk the 1.2-mile length of Aberystwyth pier 22 times, to help “keep Adele’s legacy alive”, and welcomes anyone else who would like to join her.

“I could well be on crutches by the end of it – at some point I will be – but we’ll just do it,” she said.

“The struggles we face will only be a small chip of what Adele faced with such bravery, determination and tenacity.

“Adele’s zest for life and smile were infectious. Her beautiful personality and smile will be sorely missed by many.

“The fund will help Grace and her family with anything she requires, and in the future may help other children in similar circumstances. For now, she will always be Adele’s princess.”

