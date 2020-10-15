Nominate your equestrian ‘unsung hero’ for prestigious BBC award

Do you know an “unsung” equestrian hero who has made a difference during the pandemic, and is deserving of a prestigious BBC award?

There are 10 days left to nominate a volunteer for the BBC Unsung Hero awards 2020. The awards recognise volunteers who have positively contributed to their local community through sport during an “unprecedented” year.

A BBC spokesman said as well as the main award, new for this year is the Captain Tom: Young Unsung Hero award for a young volunteer aged 15 or under, who has made a big difference in their local community through sport during the pandemic. The award has been named in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore who has raised £38.9 million for NHS charities this year, thanks to walking laps of his garden and releasing a charity single.

“Both awards will see finalists from Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and each of the 12 English regions. Four nominees from the English regions will join the national winners to form a top seven before the winner will be announced in December alongside the Young Unsung Hero,” said the spokesman.

A judging panel will be formed with current and former sports stars and active sports volunteers. The winners will be announced live at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards taking place on 20 December in Salford.

“As we know, it has been a strange and unprecedented year, but we have still been fortunate enough to see plenty of sporting highlights which we look forward to honouring on the night,” said the BBC’s director of sport Barbara Slater.

“The ceremony will not only celebrate the very best of elite sport but will also reflect how ordinary members of the public and unsung heroes all over the UK have used the power of sport to keep the nation going through challenging times,” added the spokesman.

Nominations close on 25 October and can be submitted by video, online, or email by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/unsunghero.

