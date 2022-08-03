Baler twine, business viability and other things the horse world is talking about





A good string

Where would we be without baler twine, and the approximately 6,596,245 uses to which it’s put every day? One of those is tying it to the outside of your lorry or trailer, which sparked some rumours online last week. Posts on social media warned of Government inspectors pulling horseboxes over, and riders’ being told to remove string as it could be a danger to cyclists. H&H sought clarification from the DVSA on the issue.

Major challenges ahead

H&H has reported in depth about what increases to the minimum wage will mean for our industry, and a recent survey by the Equestrian Employers Association for the Low Pay Commission makes concerning reading. The proposed 2024 increase, for a 50-hour week, would mean an annual salary of £28,470, a £3,770 increase from the current rate. The survey found that during the past year, 72% of employers’ profits have fallen, and 60% said they are unable to invest in their businesses.

Nicola’s recovery

Nicola Wilson said “life is to be lived to the full” when she leaves hospital, as she continues to recover from her fall at Badminton Horse Trials. The European eventing champion shared an update on her progress, and on her yard and horses. “I’m to stay at James Cook for another month with a view to possibly making a date to be discharged perhaps at the end of August,” she said.“There’s lots of work to be done in the meantime and hopefully lots to look forward to as well.”

