Badminton – it’s finally here! Plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Badminton trot-up

The ground jury and the public will get their first sighting of the five-star field at this year’s Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, today. The first horse inspection will be held at 4.30pm outside the north front of Badminton House. Visitors on Wednesday will also have the chance to spot potential future stars in the Burghley Young Event Horse qualifier and see talented combinations tackle the Voltaire Designs Grassroots Championships.

2. Grooms’ voices

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the FEI and the International Grooms Association (IGA). FEI president Ingmar de Vos says it “marks the start of a new era for international grooms”. “The IGA has laid the foundations for the grooms’ community to grow, evolve and have a strong voice in the long-term development of equestrian sport and I count on grooms, as well as national federations, athletes, organisers, officials and owners to make this a success,” he adds.

Dressage judging

H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome was reporting from the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event last week, where the talk on day was “all about the dressage marking”. “Data analytics company EquiRatings produce a figure called a 6RA, which averages a horse’s past six dressage marks and so gives a ballpark of what score is expected for each combination,” says Pippa, adding that looking at the scores versus 6RAs, there is “no doubt the marking was tough”. “I don’t think anyone would argue the order of the top competitors was wrong – Friday definitely had the stronger tests – but the 6RA analysis suggests Thursday’s riders could justifiably feel hard done by.”

