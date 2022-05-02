‘Neurotic’ mare bought for £1,200 on Preloved bags her owner/trainer her first winner





Amber Jackson-Fennell enjoyed her first success as both an owner and trainer after three seasons of trying. Her winner came in the form of Heaven Scent, who won the Oriental Club owner-trainer conditions (level three) series final at the Mid Surrey Farmers Drag point-to-point meeting at Godstone in Surrey yesterday (1 May).

“Heaven Scent is a quirky mare – she likes to have her own way out in front and only does as much as she needs to, but she’s a brilliant jumper and that’s what keeps her in the race,” explained Amber, who bought the now nine-year-old mare for £1,200 after seeing her advertised on Preloved.

“She was my first pointer and was being sold as a broodmare as her previous owners said she was unrideable – it’s her way or the highway. She’s neurotic and a nightmare to train. She didn’t want to leave the yard to start with and she hates going on gallops, as I think she was a bit stale as she started off life running on the Flat, and so has had a long racing career.”

But Amber, who works for Fran and Charlie Poste and will be having a tilt at the novice riders’ championship next season, has found the key to this nine-year-old mare.

“She had a foal a year ago, but that hasn’t calmed her down at all. She goes out in the field a lot now though and instead of riding her too much, I do a lot of riding and leading with her, which she seems to enjoy,” said Amber. “Her jockey today, Daniel Kyne, gave her a superb ride, too, and Heaven will now go out in the field and have a summer holiday.”

Continued below…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.