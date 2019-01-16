Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials – which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

The box office is now open for the Gloucestershire event, which runs from Wednesday 1 to Sunday 5 May. Early bird discount personal admission tickets range from £8 for the Mitsubishi Motors Cup and the first horse inspection on Wednesday to £30 on cross-country day (Saturday). Vehicle passes are £10 with discounted prices for season (whole event) passes. Children aged 12 and under go free. All admission prices rise by £2 on the gate.

The price of admission includes the use of unreserved arena seating on the dressage days (Thursday and Friday) and on cross-country day (Saturday). For the final showjumping phase on Sunday, spectators will have to buy grandstand tickets on top of admission, and these are likely to sell out in advance.

Prices for reserved grandstand seats for the dressage days range between £6.50 and £13, while showjumping seat prices range from £10 to £12 for uncovered seats and from £15 to £42 for covered seats.

Membership and hospitality packages are also available, with prices starting at £12 for one day’s membership, and camping prices start at £190.

A spokesman for British Eventing said preparations for Badminton Horse Trials, in their 28th and final year with Mitsubishi Motors as title sponsor, are “well under way”.

Spectators can expect a “revitalised” lakeside area along with the members’ and deli enclosures and the World of Food and Wine shopping village has been expanded.

A new addition for 2019 is the Badminton Retreat, which will offer glamping facilities. The site will be located in the “heart of the action”, by Huntsmans Close on the cross-country course.

Fans will be able to once again submit questions to the top three riders each day on a stage by the media centre following the “successful premier” of this in 2018.

“For the very knowledgeable, Badminton has, along with the five other top events of its type, had its rating upgraded by the international federation the FEI from four-star to five-star, though for practical purposes this will have no effect on Eric Winter’s course, of which he has been the designer for the past two years,” said the BE spokesman.

For more information and to buy your Badminton Horse Trials tickets, contact the Badminton box office on 01454218375 or email boxoffice@badminton-horse.co.uk, or visit the Badminton website.

