When eventing and glamping collide — is this the most luxurious way to enjoy a four-star event?

It has been revealed that glamping will take place at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials for the first time next year (1-5 May 2019).

The Badminton Retreat (pictured throughout) will be located in the heart of all the horse trials action on the estate by Huntsmans Close on the cross-country course, which is just a stone’s throw from Badminton House.

This glampsite is in addition to the existing campsite and surrounding hotels, pubs and B&Bs, details of which can be found here.

But the Badminton Retreat isn’t your ordinary campsite. This one has added luxuries that miraculously make us want to sleep in a tent. Well, we say tent, they’re more like hotel rooms surrounded by canvas.

All accommodation is tastefully furnished and includes real mattresses and cotton linen bedding, padded carpets and lighting. You can choose from deluxe safari tents or traditional canvass bell tents. Prices start from £1,199 for the full six nights (midday Tuesday 30 April — 11am Monday 6 May) for two people sharing. Additional guests can join in too at £300 per person.

The cheapest of the tents on offer is a 5m furnished bell tent, which sleeps up to four guests and comes equipped with a foam mattress, luxury cotton linen, pillows, duvets and towels, plus a ground sheet with padded carpet.

The ‘super-luxury’ tents are priced to a maximum of £2,999. These are 6mx6m and sleep up to six guests. They come complete with a king size bed, Egyptian cotton sheets, duvets, pillows, towels, throws, fresh fruit and flowers. Constructed from a rigid aluminium frame, they are particularly strong and sturdy. They also benefit from solid floors and doors and a beautiful Indian design lining, padded carpet, rugs, mood lighting on a dimmer switch and internal power suitable for your phone.

You will be required to purchase a season admission pass and car parking to the horse trials in addition to your accommodation. Season tickets are priced at £60 per person, while a car pass is £30.

There are other great amenities on the Badminton Retreat site including a fully licensed bar with big screen highlights throughout the three-day event of all the action with up-to-date reports from competitors and associated guest speakers. Plus an on-site restaurant, which will serve cooked breakfasts, cream teas and offer a supper menu, a chill out area with fire pits and hot and cold tubs, top of the range loos and hot showers, a pamper room which will offer hairdryers, straighteners and phone charging facilities, plus a private, secure parking area close to your tent.

The Badminton Retreat is a family-run business founded by husband and wife Barny and Emily Lee. Emily (nee McKenzie) competed at Badminton several times during her professional eventing career and Barny also successfully competed to three-star. Barny now runs a marquee and events business and an annual luxury pop up glamping site in Pilton for Glastonbury music festival.

For more information visit: badmintonretreat.co.uk

