A new routine propels British Olympian to dressage lead, a diminutive star and eight other stories you must read from Badminton today





Laura Collett took the lead in the first session of day two of the Badminton Horse Trials dressage, at the event presented by Mars Equestrian. Riding her Olympic gold medallist London 52, Laura scored 21 to sit 2.4 penalties ahead of yesterday’s leaders Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser.

But there was disappointment for another Tokyo medal-winning pair, Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class.

Meanwhile Tim Price produced the veteran Ringwood Sky Boy to a sub-30 score and 19th at this stage.

A plethora of French riders took to the arena today…

Bubby Upton is one of the most high-profile British first-timers coming into this Badminton .

Meanwhile, a diminutive horse took to the arena today and won new fans.

Canadian Badminton debutant Mike Winter’s horse El Mundo has made an extraordinary comeback from a broken stifle to compete at five-star.

Grooms are a key part of every rider’s effort, so we are taking the time to catch up with a few this week.

You’d think an allergy to horses would prevent someone from progressing far in riding, but the Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships BE90 winner is disproving that theory…

And finally, with the Badminton Horse Trials dressage over, don’t forget to make a plan for tomorrow’s cross-country…

You might also be interested in:

‘I can’t believe how emotional I am’: Laura Collett storms into the lead on day two of Badminton dressage ‘Tomorrow is another day, thank God’: Oliver Townend reflects on disappointing Badminton dressage score ‘Dope of the yard’ takes Badminton BE100 grassroots championships title How to watch Badminton Horse Trials 2022: what you need to know Save time and money with a subscription to Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.