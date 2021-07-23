Decision made on whether Australian showjumpers can compete at Olympics after team-mate ruled out





Australia’s two remaining showjumpers at the Tokyo Olympics will be able to compete as individuals, despite their team-mate Jamie Kermond being ruled out of the Games.

Jamie has been provisionally suspended by Equestrian Australia under the Australian national anti-doping policy after he tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine. Jamie had been due to make his Olympic debut with Oaks Constellation.

Rowan Willis had decided not to travel to the Games with Blue Movie as the Australian alternate so the country’s team fell apart with the loss of Jamie as there were only two riders left. It was unclear whether Edwina Tops-Alexander and Katie Laurie would be allowed to compete as individuals, but the Australian Olympic Committee has now been informed that Edwina and Katie can compete in the individual competition.

Australian chef de mission Ian Chesterman said: “We are thrilled with the outcome for our remaining two jumping athletes, who have been anxiously awaiting confirmation regarding their participation at the Games.

“Edwina and Katie have both worked extremely hard to earn their place on the Australian team and we are delighted they will get the opportunity to realise their Olympic aspirations in the arena at Tokyo.”

Edwina will ride Identity Vitseroel and will become the first Australian showjumper to ride at four Games. She said: “I’m very happy about the outcome for myself and Katie Laurie to be able compete as individuals in Tokyo. I’m proud and I look forward to representing Australia. I will absolutely give it my utmost best.”

Olympic debutante Katie, who will ride Casebrooke Lomond, commented: “Words cannot describe the feeling of hearing that Edwina and I could both go as individuals. It’s been a rollercoaster but we are ready and so excited to get to Tokyo.”

Edwina and Katie will arrive in Tokyo on Wednesday, 28 July as scheduled. The Olympic individual showjumping competition starts on Tuesday, 3 August.

You might also be interested in:

Showjumper ruled out of Tokyo after positive cocaine test ‘The news is devastating’: laminitis rules oldest dressage horse out of Tokyo Olympics ‘The Olympics is something I’ve always dreamed of’: Carl Hester’s groom Lucy Scudamore on her Tokyo Olympics experience so far H&H Olympic reporter’s blog: ‘I never thought access would be dependent on my spit quality…’ Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with SUN10 discount code

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.