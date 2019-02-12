London 2012 Olympic partnership to reunite for one-off competition

Andrew Hoy will be reunited with his London 2012 Olympic ride Rutherglen for a one-off competition.

The pair are among the entries at the inaugural LiftMaster eventers’ grand prix at Bruce’s Field in South Carolina on 1-2 March.

The 16-year-old gelding is enjoying life as a schoolmaster for US teenager Isabel Finemore, who won the CCI* (now CCI2*-L) championship for juniors and young riders at Virginia Horse Trials in November.

Andrew was full of praise for Isabel’s riding and care of the veteran star.

“I was out there in January and she is doing an absolutely fantastic job,” he told H&H.

“It is really nice as she rides him in exactly the same bridle I had him in, just a normal snaffle, and when I first saw him it was as if he was still in my own stable.

“I rode him and it was as if I had schooled him the day before — it is brilliant that this young girl is able to ride him as she is and is doing an excellent job.”

He also paid credit to the horse, who he competed at numerous CCI4*s (now CCI5*s), and said Rutherglen has “fitted into this new role perfectly”.

The competition, which is recognised by US Equestrian, will run at advanced, with dressage and showjumping taking place on the first day. The 2,000m cross-country phase will feature 20 jumping efforts, including a water complex and banks, and will be designed by Captain Mark Phillips.

“It is going to be good,” said Andrew. “I don’t want to change him from where he is because his partnership with Isabel is great and I don’t want to go in and disrupt that at all.

“It will be a bit of fun for me and for Isabel, who is going to be there, and I hope she gets some joy out of watching him.”

Also on the entries list is William Fox-Pitt, Clayton Fredericks, Liz Halliday-Sharp, Lauren Kieffer and Will Coleman.

