An 18hh horse in a hospice – and other things the horse world is talking about





1. M&M final moving back to the show that was Olympia

This final was to be held at Olympia London International Horse Show, then that show moved to ExCel, so the final was going to be at Liverpool International Horse Show. but then Liverpool was cancelled – so now the final is going to be at ExCel London International Horse Show, yes, keep up. The prestigious British Show Pony Society (BSPS) LeMieux supreme Heritage Mountain and Moorland (M&M) ridden championship is to take place after all on Monday 20 December. The format of the competition will remain similar and members will be able to buy discounted tickets. Which is a result.

2. Jay Halim’s view on rider work ethic

In his column for H&H this week, Jay has talked about his journey to being a professional rider, and the difference between some riders’ approaches today. He says: “You do tend to see a generation of riders turning up at shows to compete in immaculate riding gear, obviously having not lifted a finger, but then you turn the corner and see 66-year-old John Whitaker pushing his wheelbarrow, having no doubt driven his own truck to get there and tacked up his own horses. That’s how he succeeded and that’s why he is such an inspiration.” Here’s to working hard to get what you want.

3. Martin Clunes turning up with a Clydesdale

Martin Clunes surprised patients at a Dorset hospice with a visit from his horse, Bruce. There were no Men Behaving Badly – the 18hh Clydesdale proved a perfect guest to Weldmar Hospicecare. Martin, who is president of the British Horse Society, popped into the charity’s inpatient unit in Dorchester on Tuesday (26 October) with Bruce, who enjoyed meeting patients and staff – as well as enjoying a munch of the lawn. “He’s a good ambassador for his breed because he is so gentle,” Martin told BBC Breakfast. “They are great levellers. You could stand next to a horse and have a conversation with a queen, with a rag and bone man, with a jockey…” Here, here.

