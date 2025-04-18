



Alex Harrison-West and Emma Blundell’s Mount St John Diamonds Are Forever claimed the feature class on day three of the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships, winning the Superflex inter I gold with a score of 71.08%.

They finished ahead of yesterday’s prix st georges (PSG) freestyle gold winners, Matt Frost and Kerouac (69.85%), while India Durman-Mills on Escade and Lucinda Elliott on Ice LH shared third on 69.61%.

Alex and the eight-year-old mare were 11th in the opening day’s PSG, but bounced back in style to be the unanimous winners among the judges today.

“It feels great,” said Alex. “After the PSG, I had the bit between my teeth – I was determined to do a good job today. It was just one of those days when everything came together.

“It was a different judging panel today too, which might have helped – but honestly, I think she just had a good night’s sleep!

“It’s only her third inter I, but she’s so good in the ring. She takes everything in and seems to get even better the moment you ride through the entrance at A.

“She’s a chestnut mare – you’ve got to go with the vibe she’s giving you. But today, she wanted to win as much as I did.

“My first halt took a little time to get, but I was determined we’d nail it. We moved one foot at a time, and once she was square, we were off.

“Her real highlight is her trot work – she’s got great cadence and stays fluid through the movements. I thought her right pirouettes were particularly good today.

“But really, the whole way around she gave me a lovely, easy feeling in the ring. I didn’t have to push for more – we were working at a nice level the entire time: enough quality without tension. I think that’s exactly what everyone wants to see right now. She held a good frame and stayed relaxed in the work.”

Alex, a list 1 judge himself, believes that experience gives him an edge in the arena: “It helps with how I position and prepare movements – especially double-marked ones, or where there’s a transition mark at the end of an extension.

“I’m always conscious to ride for those marks. And it helps me sense where the judges might be in their scoring – so I do think it makes a difference.”

Emma added: “I’m so proud of her. For just her third attempt at this level, she was amazing. She won at the National Championships when she was four and hasn’t done a championship since – so I think she was incredible today.”

“Alex caught her when Amy [Woodhouse] was pregnant,” Emma said, with Alex laughing, “and never let go!”

Emma continued, “He’s done such a good job with her that I thought, ‘he needs to stay with her.’”

On what comes next for the exciting combination, Emma said: “We’ll see how we go, she’s at a good level now, so we’ll see how she develops, but she’s training everything towards the grand prix at the moment.”

Winter Dressage Championships: Hard work pays off as a consistent mare delivers a first national title

Charlotte Monk and First Class V were clear winners of the Horselight medium silver, scoring 71.53% to win their first-ever national titles together. Virginia Turnbull and Fabelwelt were second with 70.23%, and Grace Durkan and Navarro I were third on 69.58%.

The pair have come close before, third in the novice silver at the National Championships and fifth at the Winter Championships in 2023.

“It feels pretty surreal to be honest,” Charlotte said. “It’s only her fifth medium test, and I didn’t expect it all.

“I came out of the arena and I said ‘Oh dear, I could’ve done this better, and this…’ so I’m quite surprised to be honest!

“But these last few months she’s really come on, particularly her medium trot and her extended trot, and I think she’s now a horse who delivers day-in-day-out, she’s so consistent.

“I’ve had her since she was three years old, and I’ve been training with Serena Pincus, and she’s helped me no end – she wouldn’t be the horse she is now if it wasn’t for her, I’m so grateful for her.”

