Equestrian centre’s haggis pie wins top award

Addington Manor is not only enjoying success in running competitions under its new management, it makes a mean pastry, judges have ruled.

The Buckinghamshire equestrian centre has come up trumps in the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2019, taking silver for its chicken and haggis pie in the “haggis savoury” category.

The awards were presented at a lunch on 15 January by TV presenter Carol Smillie.

“We are delighted with our win and can go away with our heads held very high indeed,” said an Addington spokesman. “To have been judged as one of the best in land against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

More than 80 butchers and bakers had entered more than 450 pies, sausage rolls and savouries for this year’s competition, leading to what organisers of the competition described as a “busy judging day”.

Ms Smillie said: “I am delighted to have been asked to come along today and present the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards for a fourth time. Each and every butcher and baker here today knows they make something special so a confirmation of this kind is the real icing on the cake.”

Continues below…

The aim of the competition, which has run for 20 years, is to recognise the great and the good of pastry-making, to reward excellence and “raise the bar in the industry”, said head judge Ian Nelson, who “oversaw the judging process to ensure only the best pies are recognised”.

“The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards is the only competition of its kind recognising excellence in the preparation of a perfect pie,” said Scottish Bakers CEO Alasdair Smith.

“The competition is now a regular fixture on the calendar as butchers and bakers throughout the land vie for pie supremacy and the boost to their business that always comes with such a sought-after title.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.