Access to moonbeams and rainbows: government grants unicorn licence to young animal-lover





A six-year-old who wrote to the US government asking for permission to keep a unicorn in her garden – should she ever find one – has been granted a permanent unicorn licence.

Madeleine contacted the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control in November; state law requires licences to be issued for dog and cat ownership, and animal-related facilities, but not for horses. Unicorns though, are another matter.

“Dear LA County,” Madeleine wrote. “I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one.”

The letter ended: “Please send me a letter in response.” And Marcia Mayeda, director of the department, did just that.

“The letter just showed up in the office and we got such a kick out of it,” Ms Mayeda told H&H. “It was so sweet, and we knew we had to do something.”

Ms Mayeda wrote Madeleine an official letter stating that the department does license unicorns, under certain conditions. As well as adhering to all animal caretaking regulations, the letter said, licensees must adhere to the following:

The unicorn has regular access to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows. It must be fed one of its favourite treats, watermelon, at least once a week. Its horn must be maintained, requiring polishing with a soft cloth at least once a month, and any sparkles or glitter used on it must be non-toxic and biodegradable.

Ms Mayeda commended Madeline for her thoughtfulness and responsible attitude in considering the requirements for keeping unicorns, and asking for permission. She enclosed a certificate and tag, to confirm Madeleine’s licence in advance of securing her unicorn, and a stuffed toy unicorn as a stop-gap “because they are indeed hard to find”.

“We had some fun with it,” Ms Mayeda told H&H. “Government always has rules; if people want to have animals they have to comply with regulations covering things like feed, shelter and exercise, but there was nothing for unicorns so I felt I needed to create some specific requirements to make sure they get the care they should have.”

Ms Mayeda’s secretary was on board, coming up with the idea of the pre-approved licence and the toy, and one of the county’s animal care centres made the tag, while the director herself wrote the letter.

“I’m the bureaucrat so I had to come up with the rules and requirements for unicorn keeping!” she said.

Ms Mayeda contacted Madeleine’s mother, who said her daughter loves all animals and wants to be a vet. It was arranged that Madeleine would go to one of the county animal care centres last Friday (16 December), for a tour on what was also her seventh birthday, but there was also a special presentation of her licence.

“She was really excited, and very surprised,” Ms Mayeda said. “I talked to her about her unicorn-keeping responsibilities and she was very solemn and said she’d make sure it had access to all those things. She was even planning that when she built its stable, it would have a glass roof so it could always see the sun, moon and stars. She was very sweet, took it all very seriously, and said ‘When I find one, I can have it in my backyard’.”

Ms Mayeda posted Madeline’s letter and her own on social media and it went viral; the company that made the toy unicorn sent her a huge version, and many others have sent her unicorn-themed presents.

“It just shows people are so delighted by Madeleine’s request, they wanted to support her,” she said. “It made people so happy.”

