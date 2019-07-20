Ingrid Klimke wins Aachen eventing: ‘It was a tough course but so much fun’

Germany took both team and individual honours in the eventing at Aachen, the SAP cup, today (Saturday, 20 July).

Ingrid Klimke finished clear inside the time on SAP Hale Bob OLD to move up from third to first individually.

“I watched Michael Jung on his first horse [team ride Star Connection] and saw his short turns before the water and corner complex — I hadn’t been sure whether to do that, but that became my plan,” she said. “It was a tough course but so much fun.”

Michael landed second individually on his non-team horse, FischerChipmunk FRH, who was also fault-free today.

“The ground was unbelievable so it’s a great feeling to gallop here, then it’s a case of how fast to go and how much risk to take, because the time is always chasing you in Aachen,” he said.

Renowned speed king Chris Burton landed third on his dressage score with his individual ride Quality Purdey while Tim Price claimed fourth on Wesko and led the New Zealand team to second. His 4.8 time-faults cost him victory.

“He was great, I just need to go a bit faster,” said Tim. “I was perhaps under false illusions because he’s made the time numerous times.

“I was thinking I was on point to be tidy and fast, but there was more intensity to the jumps than I’d anticipated and that perhaps took my eye off the time a bit. After the skinnies at fence 15 I was on the time, but I knew all my chances had gone to gain time and I haemorrhaged seconds coming home.”

Andrew Hoy landed fifth on Vassily De Lassos and spearheaded for the third-placed Australian team.

Piggy French finished sixth and best of the British team on Quarrycrest Echo.

Check back for more news from Aachen over the weekend, plus full reports in next week’s Horse & Hound (dated 25 July).