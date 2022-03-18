A winning racehorse found via facebook, and other things the horse world is talking about…





1. A horse bought from a Facebook advert wins at Cheltenham Festival

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Flooring Porter took his second Stayers’ Hurdle title on day three of the Cheltenham Festival, repeating his 2021 success. The syndicate behind the seven-year-old gelding is made up of Ned Hogarty, who owns a flooring business in Galway, while the other members of the syndicate own a pub (and another word for beer in Ireland is ‘porter’), hence Flooring Porter’s name. In 2018 the syndicate bought the gelding for €10,000 (£8,553) after seeing his advert on Facebook.

Find out what jockey Danny Mullins had to say about his ride

2. Dining with the stars

Who would be your dream horsey dinner guest? One lucky pair will get to hear the tales of Olympic legends Nick Skelton and Laura Kraut after “buying” the showjumpers at an auction, raising $10,000 (£7,595) for FEI partnered charity, Just World. Laura said she didn’t expect her and Nick to raise so much and said they had been bought by “lovely people”. Former Olympic champion Nick has taken part in the auction before, describing it as “good fun” and for a “great cause”.

Read the full story

3. How to sell your unwanted horse kit online

Most equestrians can confess to “needing to have a clear-out”, if not to save space, then to earn some extra money from those unwanted horsey items sitting around gathering dust. Check out our comprehensive guide on how to prepare your equipment for sale, the different platforms to sell your kit on, and dealing with payments and postage.

Check out this advice

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.