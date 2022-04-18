‘A true gentleman and exceptional horseman’: final farewell to showing judge





By Michael Nash

The true gentleman and exceptional horseman, John Nash, died on 1 April, aged 89.

Mr Nash was introduced to horses from an early age, buying and selling with his father at the local sales, he would then back or school whatever came back with them. Thus began his lifelong passion.

Horses were his life and with the birth of his children Sylvia and David came the chance to introduce them to his hobby. They both had great results in lead-rein classes up to county level. Most notably for them was the pony Wren Of Treeyews with which they had the most success. During this time Mr Nash began showing in-hand and judging at local shows.

When his grandchildren Michael and Laura came along they too enjoyed great success in showing. A 13hh pony, Brackenridge Magistrate, ridden by Michael, won many classes. Best of them was the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) All British championship, a win at the Royal International (RIHS) and a second at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Mr Nash’s judging career spanned from stewarding and judging local shows to judging at the Three Counties, RIHS, BSPS championships and HOYS multiple times. He was always happy to help in any way he could and was well known for his patience and kindness, especially with nervous jockeys and horses.

He was chairman and organiser of Kings Heath Horse Show, one of the largest shows remaining in the Birmingham area. He was an advocate for Sue Pike Equine and Animal Rescue, regularly working with the animals. Along with everything else he managed to find time to become the BSPS Area 6 chairman, working tirelessly for many years. His hard work paid off in 2010 when he was given the BSPS lifetime achievement award. This was a very proud moment for him and his family.

Mr Nash’s family would like to thank everyone in the community for “all the good times, experiences and fun shared over the years”.

“Horses were his life from a young age and he would want to say thank you for it all. He was truly grateful for all the happy memories and was very proud of all of his family’s achievements as his family are of his,” they said.

Mr Nash was predeceased by his wife Edna. He is survived by his children Sylvia and David, and grand-children Michael and Laura.

