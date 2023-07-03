A showjumper’s early death, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Top showjumper dies from colic

An international showjumping stallion has died aged 13 from colic on his way to a competition. El Torreo de Muze, owned by Brazilian Olympic showjumper Bernardo Alves and Joris De Brabander of the Belgian Stal De Muze stud, developed colic while travelling to Monaco.

2. Showground stops for terminally ill young rider’s winning debut

A young rider with a terminal illness brought a showground to a halt as she competed in – and won – her first ever showing class. Lexi-May Pearce, 10, rode Beth Naylor’s Highland stallion Lagalgarve Brian at the Kirkby Riding Club show on Sunday (25 June).

3. Tiny young rider on 16.2hh Badminton hopeful

A 12-year-old rider has qualified for the regional championships with dreams of Badminton in her first British Eventing season – on her mother’s 16.2hh mare.

Natasha Crapper and Deborah Crapper’s Kilcorban My Fair Lady (Flo) jumped double clear in their first two BE90 events, at West Wilts and Little Gatcombe on 10 and 17 June, and are now eyeing the second stage of qualifying for the Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships at Badminton Horse Trials.

