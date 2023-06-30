‘It was perfect’: showground stops as terminally ill young rider makes winning competition debut





A young rider with a terminal illness brought a showground to a halt as she competed in – and won – her first ever showing class.

Lexi-May Pearce, 10, rode Beth Naylor’s Highland stallion Lagalgarve Brian at the Kirkby Riding Club show on Sunday (25 June).

Beth, who led Brian in the ring with Lexi on board, told H&H Lexi fell for the eight-year-old as soon as she saw him.

“She lives in Rainworth, the same village as us, and Mum invited her to our yard to see the Shetland, who’s been a therapy pony, but of course, she fell in love with Brian instead!” she said. “I gave her a couple of lessons on him and she loved him; he’s a Highland who only puts in minimal effort which is great.”

Lexi’s fundraising page

Lexi, who was first diagnosed with Wilms’ tumour aged six, then had lessons on riding school ponies with Sam Gorman, thanks to huge local support.

“We did some fundraising, for her hat and body protector and everything, and when I say everybody chipped in – I don’t know one person who didn’t,” Beth said. “All she’s known is pain and operations, and we wanted to do something nice. Then Mum rang the riding club, which we’ve been members of since I was Lexi’s age, and asked if they could do something.

“They put on her class and had a rosette made in her favourite colour, and they stood all the rings down for her.”

Beth added that she had told Lexi she could take her oxygen into the ring with her.

“I said Brian wouldn’t mind but she was determined she was going in without it,” Beth said. “She seemed happy, and that’s what matters.

“It was heartbreaking. But it was amazing. He’s qualified for the Royal International, and he’s been to Horse of the Year Show – but this was genuinely more special.”

A professional equestrian photoshoot has also been arranged for Lexi, and a fundraising page has been set up to support her.

Lexi’s mother Danielle told H&H it was a “fantastic” day, with more memories made.

“It made me feel proud, and emotional,” she said. “We’ve put the rosettes up by her hospital bed at home and she’s so proud of them.”

Danielle added that Lexi was excited before the show, adding: “She couldn’t wait to see Brian! She absolutely loves him.

“The show was so special; all the kind, lovely people coming together, everyone clapping for her. It was perfect.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.