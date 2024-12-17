A sad farewell, next steps to improve horse welfare, and other things the horse world is talking about





A sad farewell

Tributes have been paid to advanced event horse Dust In the Wind, who has died aged 31. Andrea Morris had to let her much-loved gelding “Murphy” go, on the same day as his best friend and constant companion Cool Waters Blue, a 26-year-older former two-star eventer owned by Lorraine Elliot. Andrea bought Murphy as a four-year-old and among their achievements was competing at the eventing young horse World Championships in Le Lion, and winning the eight-year-old challenge at Wilmslow in 2001. The pair also had good results at Blenheim, Boekelo, and Bramham three-star (now four-star). “I’m gutted he never got to do a five-star as he was so talented,” said Andrea. “Every time I went abroad, someone wanted to buy him. He was always on track, brilliant on the lines, so brave and with a lovely technique. I always knew I could trust him.”

British Dressage’s (BD) equine welfare action plan

BD has launched its four-year equine welfare action plan and called on everyone to take responsibility. The plan focuses on governance, training and education and sport development through the lens of horses’ wellbeing. The organisation has conducted a full review of its welfare policies, rules and regulations, including the members’ code of conduct and disciplinary procedures. BD stated that it is “determined to use the events of this year as a positive catalyst for change”, and BD chief executive Jason Brautigam said it is “our collective responsibility to ensure that we maintain the highest standards of equine health, care and wellbeing”.

London International Horse Show (18-22 December)

The wait is almost over as London International gets under way at the ExCel tomorrow (18 December). The Christmas extravaganza features FEI World Cup qualifiers in dressage and showjumping, the puissance, showing classes, displays, and more. Top Brits, Olympic medallists, and rising stars are on the line-up and H&H’s team of reporters will be bringing you all the news and action as it unfolds.

