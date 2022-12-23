A popular feed company saved, Explosion W’s return and other things the horse world is talking about…





1. Pure Feed

Equestrian feed manufacturer Pure Feed has been brought out of administration. Parakore Limited bought the “goodwill and assets” of the company from administrators on 2 December, and have got production back up and running. The business faced “unprecedented” increases in the cost of raw materials, and as well as a shortage of supplies caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the rise in energy costs. Although the company worked through those issues, a major supplier “imposed a significant change in trading terms, causing critical cash flow issues” and the company went into administration in November.

2. The return of Explosion W

Ben Maher has provided an update on his Olympic champion Explosion W after the gelding, who has been hugely missed on the circuit over the latter half of this year. The 13-year-old superstar was ruled out of the World Showjumping Championships in August but Ben said Explosion is now back in full work and “looking good”, ahead of a potential February date for his comeback. “We held off from jumping a bit longer because I decided not to start him up at Geneva and London,” said Ben. “So he’s had a bit of extra time, but he’s on a flight to Florida, where we’ll build him up and aim him at select things next year.”

3. Christmas

For many equestrians 21 December is the best day of the month as we mark the shortest day, and can start to look forward to lengthening days and lighter evenings. But Christmas Day is certainly a close second. Whether you go all out and decorate your stable with tinsel, you’re hoping to receive something from your horsey wishlist under the tree, or you’re preparing for a Boxing Day meet, or just enjoying time with your horse, we hope you have a very merry Christmas.

