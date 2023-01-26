A ‘phenomenal’ horse moves riders, Scotland’s new hunting bill, and more things the horse world is talking about





Scottish hunting

A new bill tightening restrictions on hunting in Scotland were passed on Tuesday (24 January). The legislation includes a pre-emptive ban on trail-hunting. It also introduces a two-dog limit on flushing foxes to guns, with exceptions granted in limited circumstances under a new NatureScot licensing scheme. The bill was branded “unjustified and unnecessary” by the Scottish Countryside Alliance director Jake Swindells.

Read more on the bill

Imposant sold

The four-star event horse has been sold to the US for seven-time Olympian Phillip Dutton. British eventer Emily King has been “lucky enough” to ride the 10-year-old by Namelus R for Peter and Susan Kerr-Dineen and their daughter Minnie for three years, after he started his eventing career with Stephen Smith and Minnie. Irish event horse agent Carol Gee has been instrumental in a number of purchases of horses from Europe for Phillip, including his 2016 Olympic individual bronze medallist Mighty Nice, and was involved in bringing this new partnership together, along with Andrew Williams. “The plan always was to sell him, but the owners were keen for him to go to a good rider who could continue to produce him to best of his ability,” Emily told H&H. “It was good timing when we heard Phillip was looking. He came and tried the horse and they got on so well. He’s a phenomenal horse and Phillip is obviously a phenomenal rider.”

Discover more about this exciting horse

‘Guardians of the landscape’

The equestrian world must take responsibility to reduce its environmental impact. Water company United Utilities is collaborating with horse owners to help improve their land management, with the view of helping their equines – and protecting water sources. “We want to encourage owners to act responsibly,” said Utilities catchment manager Kate Snow. “Looking at a piece of land, some people might just think of it as somewhere to turn their horse out, rather than considering the environment. And many people don’t know that what they’re doing potentially could be having an impact.”

Find out what equestrians can do to reduce their environmental impact

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.