A mighty leap, a lifesaving horse and other things the equestrian world is talking about





Going on a long one

There’s seeing a lengthy stride, and then there are flyers like this, which are not seen so often. Young showjumper Nicole Lockhead Anderson and the super mare Chilli earned a ticket to the Voltaire Design Under 25 British Championship at the London International Horse Show in December with a sensational victory in Saturday’s qualifier at Aintree International Equestrian Centre. They won by less than half a second, and this breathtaking leap helped secure the title.

Read more about Nicole and Chilli’s round

Holding out for a hero

An Irish draught gelding has been hailed a “special hero” after he helped save the life of a critically ill pony who urgently needed a blood transfusion. Coral, a 9.2hh mare who was taken in by Redwings as part of a welfare case, was losing weight. Staff noticed redworm larvae in her faeces, and her condition deteriorated rapidly. But fellow Redwings resident Rourke, a healthy 17hh gelding, stepped forward as the “perfect” plasma donor for Coral. “She wouldn’t have survived without the intensive care she was given, and the plasma from Rourke was vital in getting her to turn the corner,” said Redwings vet Dawn Trayhorn.

Read about this lifesaving procedure

The incomparable Rummy

It was 27 years yesterday since three-time Grand National hero Red Rum died at the age of 30. H&H maps the story of a horse whose name is synonymous with that of the Aintree showpiece, from a run-of-the-mill sprinter bred for the Flat to a household name who completed 10 circuits over Aintree’s daunting fences while barely touching a twig.

Find out more about this very special horse

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.