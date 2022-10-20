A major competition venue returns, another in doubt, and more things the horse world is talking about





Competition returns to Addington

A new lease has been taken out at Addington Equestrian, which had hosted significant showjumping and dressage events but has been closed since before the Covid pandemic hit. The new team at the Buckinghamshire venue is poised for the return of competition – and is “in it for the long haul”. Competition will be across disciplines and the first events in the calendar will be British Showjumping training shows over the winter.

Larkhill

The future of point-to-pointing at Larkhill is uncertain beyond this season, unless the Ministry of Defence reverses its decision to close the racecourse. Racing has operated at Larkhill for 75 years, with the course’s history dating back even further, and it is a vital venue in point-to-pointing’s winter fixture list. It is also home to eventing fixtures and is a training venue – these activities will be affected by, but not necessarily tied to, the future of the racecourse.

Santini goes eventing

The Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up, who finished fourth in this year’s Grand National, made his British Eventing (BE) debut under six-time Burghley winner William Fox-Pitt in a BE100 section at Bovington on Saturday (15 October). The 10-year-old, owned by Lizzie and Richard Kelvin-Hughes, was formerly trained by Nicky Henderson and Polly Gundry.

