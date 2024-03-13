A little fighter with a huge heart and other things the horse world is talking about





A sad farewell

Amigo T, the showjumper who won more than 100 international classes, has been put down at the age of 19. The KWPN gelding and Chloe Aston were a force to be reckoned with on the circuit, starting “from the bottom” together. “He had many great wins, he was just a little fighter with the biggest heart,” Chloe told H&H. “When you rode him around the stables he could be quite spooky, but when you got him in the ring he wasn’t afraid of anything, he just wanted to win.”

Read the full tribute

A dream ticket

A tiny rider punched the air as she secured her dream Royal International Horse Show ticket – on a pony who has come back from hindleg surgery. Bella Dunseath, nine, and Cwmdistaw Hermione qualified for the winter 128cm final at Hickstead, by finishing in the top four at Onley on 24 February. “It was an awesome weekend,” mum Rose Squibb-Williams told H&H. “Then we saw that picture and thought ‘This is too good’! It’s brilliant.”

Read more

Tough decisions

Top National Hunt trainer Nicky Henderson has declared that many of his horses will not run at Cheltenham this week, after five of six were pulled up on the opening day of the Festival. Mr Henderson said something was affecting his horses’ performance, as he announced that horses including Queen Mother Champion Chase contender Jonbon and Shishkin, a hope for Friday’s Gold Cup, would not race.

“I’m afraid we’ve had to make some very tough decisions following the very disappointing performances of all bar one of our horses yesterday,” he said.

Read the full article.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.