A horse blind in one eye scoops major win, and more things the horse world is talking about

A cracking variety of showjumpers had starring roles in five-star competitions across the world this week. A mare bought untried landed a major win with Shane Breen, a gelding who is blind in one eye proved that having limited vision is no barrier to success and a British teenager had the honour of beating an Olympic eventer in an international grand prix. Marcus Ehning’s top stallion Stargold was on unbeatable form in Doha’s feature class, while Laura Kraut’s championship ride Baloutine scooped his first CSI5* grand prix in Wellington.

Top tips to boost your dressage scores

H&H spoke to five-star international dressage judge Isobel Wessels for insight on tactics riders can use at any level to ensure they’re achieving the highest scores possible. One of Isobel’s tips is to think like a judge – and then ride accordingly. “Riders need to look at the test and think about when the judge is actually going to be giving the mark – and then make sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing at that moment,” she says.

Horse trader jailed for fraud

A horse trader and “serial fraudster who seems to have a problem with telling the truth” has been sent to prison for tax fraud. Anthony Gribbin, of Thornton Road, Bradford, was convicted of fraudulent evasion of VAT and possessing criminal property, at Bradford Crown Court last October. On 22 February, he was sentenced at the same court to 28 months in prison and was banned from being a company director for six years. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 44-year-old submitted false invoices to HMRC, for goods that were never bought, or were bought but were exempt from VAT, yet Gribbin used them to claim VAT back from the Government.

