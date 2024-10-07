A five-star rider’s wedding, the passing of a much-loved judge, and other things the equestrian world is talking about





Pony Club branch support at five-star rider’s wedding

Five-star eventer Rosie Thomas, who finishing 13th at Burghley in 2008 riding crowd-favourite Barry’s Best, married Andrew Willmett on 29 September in St Michael’s Church, Bockleton. Rosie is also chief instructor of the Ludlow Hunt branch of the Pony Club, and when she came out of the church she was met by a surprise guard of honour – 21 of her young riders dressed in their best jodhpurs and Pony Club sweatshirts, whips decorated with pink and white ribbon. Rosie said: “It was a shock to see them, I think I said ‘what are you lot doing here?’! I think the boys had a few sword fights beforehand – but I didn’t see it! It really was a great day.”

Read more about this lovely occasion

Farewell to a great of the dressage world

Rosemary Herbert, the respected dressage judge and mentor, died peacefully on 20 September 2024, aged 96. Rosemary was involved in pony, junior, young rider and senior teams, travelling Europe as a chef d’équipe or selector for Britain. Some of her proudest moments were when Great Britain won a young rider silver medal in 1986 and a senior European silver medal in 1993. She enjoyed mentoring up-and-coming judges, many of whom have become respected judges themselves. She was hugely respected in the equestrian world, priding herself on her integrity and always willing to share her knowledge and great wealth of experience with others.

Obituary: Rosemary Herbert

A “wow” equestrian home

A jaw-dropping estate, set in 70 acres with indoor and outdoor arenas, 16 stables and more, has come onto the market. Palomino Pines Ranch Estate is a 70-acre ranch in Chama, New Mexico, set in the Southern Rockies and just a few moment’s drive from the state of Colorado. It’s the stuff of dreams.

Take a look around

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now