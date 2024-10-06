



Do you fancy taking the plunge and moving to an incredible corner of the USA? Palomino Pines Ranch Estate, a 70-acre ranch in Chama, New Mexico, will leave any animal lover swooning – whether your passion be horses or dogs.

Palomino Pines Ranch Estate is a luxury equestrian paradise set in the Southern Rockies, just a few moment’s drive from the state of Colorado.

This home is in Rio Arriba County, with Chama about a 120-mile drive north from the city of Santa Fe.

This property is on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty with a price tag of $6.5m USD (approximately £4,954,982.50). Let’s take a look around…

Built in 2017, this property features a 13,000-square-foot heated, domed indoor arena with nine stables and grooms’ quarters.

Additionally, this estate has an Olympic-style 106x45m outdoor arena, seven outdoor stables and multiple steel-fenced paddocks.

Encompassing 70 acres of enclosed, private land at over 8,000 feet, this custom-built estate has 360-degree views of the countryside.

The 3,400-square-foot home has riverbed stone accents, antlered lighting, high wood beams, and chestnut floors.

The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

Living areas include four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a wine cooler, storage and outdoor walkways and gazebos. An oversized, fully finished heated garage is also included.

In addition, there are five RV spots equipped with full hookups and ponds too.

There is also a ½ acre pet hotel, complete with fencing, a large dog house, and a spacious run.

Would you like to up sticks and make this place home for not only yourself, but also your horses and other pets?

