A five-star record, lungeing for three hours and other things the horse world is talking about





Raising the bar

Double Olympic champion Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH set a CCI5* level record by finishing on their dressage score of 20.1 to take the 2022 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event. The German legend and the 14-year-old gelding jumped a superb double clear to finish 11.6 penalties ahead of Britain’s Yasmin Ingham on Banzai Du Loir, who was making his debut at the top level.

Catch up on all the action from Kentucky

Raising awareness

A showing judge who saw a small pony at an event being lunged for some three hours says such “utterly disgusting” sights make her wonder what else is going on at home. The experienced judge, who was officiating at a recent affiliated show, told H&H she caught sight of the pony being lunged while she was in her first class, which started at 11am. It was still being “chased around in canter” on the circle at 2.45pm. “I have major concerns if this happens at a show, what on earth happens at home,” she said.

Read more about this incident

Rising anticipation

Badminton Horse Trials 2022 is almost upon us. As the deadline approached for entries to be accepted from the wait list, three more horses were withdrawn. The cut-off of 2pm on Sunday 1 May has now passed so no more horses will be accepted from the waiting list. Horses down to 16th place on the list have made it into the event. Since the waiting list system was brought in in 2008, the number of horses accepted from the waiting list has varied between 14 and 43, so 16 is at the lower end of the number expected to get in, although it is one more than last time the event ran, in 2019.

Find out who’s in and who’s out

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.