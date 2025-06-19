A fabulous Hickstead, an investigation opens and other things the horse world is talking about





Derby time!

The action has stated at the All England Jumping Course, and spectators look in for a cracking few days of top sport. The first national and international winners have already been crowned in the International Arena but the biggest classes are yet to come. The Brilliance Horse Auction Speed Derby on Saturday (21 June) is always a thriller – and of course the Al Shira’aa Derby itself follows on Sunday. This year’s entry list is a stellar line-up promising top sport; 2024 winners William Funnell and Dublon will be trying for back-to-back wins, which would be a record sixth title for William, but among those attempting to stop them will be four-time winner Michael Whitaker, last year’s runners-up William Whitaker (Flamboyant), 2023 speed Derby winner Ella Dalton and eventers Gemma Stevens and Alex Bragg, to name just a few.

Keep up with all the latest from Hickstead

Investigation under way

The FEI has announced its investigation into Australian rider Heath Ryan, who was caught on video whipping a horse at home. The Olympian had been suspended by Equestrian Australia (EA) and the FEI, and both are now working on the investigation. “The scenes depicted are profoundly disturbing and stand in stark opposition to the core values of FEI horse welfare,” said FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez. “We are committed to ensuring that any behaviour which puts horse welfare at risk is dealt with firmly and fairly.” In a statement, Heath said the video was taken two years ago, of a horse who was six. He said it was part of a “rescue mission”; that the horse came to him as the only other option for him was to be put down.

Read more

Horse road safety

Horse and rider road safety has been debated in parliament as the man behind a new campaign promises to keep the issue “firmly on the national agenda”. Lib Dem MP Lee Dillon, who represents Newbury, submitted an early day motion citing concern about the number of road incidents involving horses and calling for greater awareness of Highway Code changes. “I’ve been proud to support this important campaign to improve road safety for horses and their riders,” Mr Dillon said. “For many in our rural communities, riding isn’t just a hobby, it’s part of daily life, of our local economy and of our heritage. Every rider, on a quiet lane or a busy road, should be able to feel safe.”

Read the full story

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now