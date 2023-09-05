A chip off the old block, Barbury, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A rising star in the showjumping arena

Equestrian talent and the hunger to be the best certainly appears to runs through the McCoy family’s genes – 15-year-old Eve McCoy demonstrated that when winning the Stoner Jewellers 1.20m open championship, riding her famous father’s 11-year-old gelding Cocktail D’Azur, on Sunday (3 September), the last day of the first week of the All England September Tour. Eve joked that her father AP “wants to keep me as far away from racehorses as possible”, hence the focus on showjumping instead. This might be the young McCoy’s first Hickstead championship, but we certainly wouldn’t bet on it being her last.

2. Barbury remains off the British Eventing calendar

Hopes that Barbury Castle International Horse Trials would return to the British Eventing calendar for the 2024/2025 season have been dashed following the news that the CCI3*-S and CCI4*-S 2024/2025 fixtures had been allocated to Aston-le-Walls. Director of Barbury organisers Musketeer Event Management, Alec Lochore, said that the decision was “extremely disappointing” and told H&H that BE had not given them a reason why they lost the fixture. However the venue still plans to host eventing, albeit at the lower levels: “We will continue to run the Cotswold Cup, so we will still have eventing at this great venue – it’s just not going to be international eventing at four-star level, which I think is quite sad.”

3. All systems go at the dressage Europeans

The action at the European Dressage Championships in Riesenbeck, Germany, is underway with the first day of para dressage competition. We wish everyone competing the very best of luck. All the British horses have passed the trot up and H&H’s team of reporters are on hand to bring you all the news as it happens from both the dressage and para dressage championships through the week, so you don’t need to miss a thing.

4. Celebrating Britain’s best grooms

Horse & Hound is delighted to welcome Absorbine as a sponsor for the Horse & Hound Awards 2023, which are once again being held in partnership with NAF. Nominations for this year’s awards celebrating the stars of equestrianism – both household names and unsung heros – are now open.

Rachael Holdsworth, European marketing manager for Absorbine, said: “Grooms stand at the core of the equestrian world; their skills and unwavering commitment to their horses is truly exceptional. This is precisely why Absorbine is delighted to sponsor this award. Many grooms in the industry trust and use our grooming and horse care products, making it all the more exciting to give back and acknowledge their well-deserved recognition for their dedication to the sport.”

