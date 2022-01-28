‘A chance to shine’: new training scheme and series launched to support competitive riders





The British Show Horse Association (BSHA) has introduced its own accredited trainers scheme with the aim of supporting those stepping into the world of competitive showing.

The society will have a dedicated page on its website with profiles for all trainers, and links on how to contact them to book training clinics. The initial selection was chosen geographically to ensure trainers are available throughout the country.

A BSHA spokesman said: “We aim to provide the grassroots, newcomer and amateur competitors with a support network to help them on their journey, with regular clinics to give competitors easy access to relevant training.”

Also launching in 2022 is the new Rising Stars series. Open to both members and non-members who have never ridden at the Royal International (RIHS) or Horse of the Year Show (excluding Search For A Star or RIHS amateur classes), the series offers a selection of grassroots classes to those looking to start or develop their showing careers.

“All our accredited trainers will be involved in the BSHA Rising Stars series awards. They will award deserving partnerships attending the clinics qualification rosettes enabling them to attend the BSHA National Championship Show held on 10 September at Arena UK,” the spokesman said.

“Further training will be available with our accredited trainers at two preparation clinics in the summer to enable all those that qualify the chance to shine in the ring and learn to turn out themselves and their horses to a top-class level.”

The Rising Stars series will be available at local riding club level and BSHA affiliated shows, too. The two highest placed combinations who have not already qualified will win qualification rosettes and a pass to the finals. Judges will not ride the exhibits in qualifiers but there will be a ride judge at the final.

BSHA accredited trainers will also be awarding qualification rosettes to attendees at their clinics, offering another avenue into the series.

A BSHA open racehorse to show horse class has also been added to the schedule.

“The BSHA is pleased to offer a new class for anyone wishing to compete their thoroughbred after retiring from training. The association recognises the importance of supporting those animals leaving the racing industry, and we hope our members take the opportunity to participate in the class with their registered hack, riding horse or hunter,” the spokesman said.

The final will take place at the National Championship Show and the highest unqualified horse from each qualifier will be able to enter the final. This class will run as an open ridden class, so all exhibits will be ridden by the judge.

