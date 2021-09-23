Choose your favourite champion: 17 winners from the 2021 BSHA national championships you need to see





The British Show Horse Association (BSHA) held its annual national championships at Arena UK, Lincolnshire, from the 10 —11 September.

If you couldn’t make the show, or want to relive the action, check out these stunning combinations who took home the major titles at one of the season’s most coveted horse shows:

1. Randalstown Rolex

Nicky McConville is delighted to ride her own lightweight show cob to the amateur home-produced supreme championship.

2. Young Lochinvar

Lizzie Smith is in the driving seat of Ali Talbot’s small hack to clinch the amateur owner supreme. The pair were also reserve for the Leeman Family supreme sash.

3. Bowerhall Blue Moon

The Classic Supreme riding horse championship is awarded to Katie Jerram-Hunnable with Clare Judge’s large winner.

4. Forgelands Hyde Park

The Leeman Supreme is clinched by Danielle Heath and the large hack, owned by Guy and Isabella Mears, who gained his supreme pass by netting the Classic Hack title.

5. Shildons Regal Gold

After winning the first season show horse class, Vikki Rudd’s hack scoops the novice supreme with Adam Forster in the saddle.

6. Randalstown Top Notch

The coloured gelding enjoys his lap of honour after netting the Classic Supreme cob honours with Janay Leeman.

7. Pattern Master

The overall maxi cob champion goes through the card to win Saturday’s overall supreme of show, for rider/producer Jordan Cook and owner Dena King.

8. Devotion

Steve Pitt handles his own and Vicky Smith’s in-hand hack champion to the overall BSHA in-hand supreme.

9. Brookdale Limited Edition

Danielle Heath rides Guy and Isabella Mears’ maxi cob to the top of a competitive ladies’ show horse class. The gelding was also crowned Supreme Classic maxi cob with Isabella on board.

1o. Lovestruck

Another contender from the Pitt/Smith team scores the light horse in-hand championship, handled by Will Morton.

11. The Forger and Clantara Shadow Play

The pairs class is landed by Richard Mills riding Petra Jensen’s The Forger and Avril Bartolomy with her own Clantara Shadow Play.

12. Rosemore Midnight Rendezvous

The Okeeffe’s small riding horse takes a host of titles during the week, including the riding horse and HOYS championship with Justine Armstrong-Small (pictured) and the large intermediate show riding type class with Sophie Okeeffe.

13. Aberllanerch Lord Lucan

The lightweight cob and Allan Birch are top of the working show cob line-up for owner Deborah Oakes.

14. OSO Pol Rodger

Ian Boylan secures the Price Family in-hand supreme ticket with Gemma Thompson’s future riding horse, who will be making is HOYS debut in October.

15. Whalton Razzle Dazzle

Katey Saggers gets a fine tune out of her home-produced mare all week, picking up several placings and a HOYS ticket in the process.

16. Kilruane Diamond

Justine Armstrong-Small is in the winnings again with Heidi Golding’s victorious novice working show horse and working champion.

17. Shildons Plan B

Reise Shakespeare, one of the youngest riders at the BSHA championships, rides Vicki Rudd’s small hack to the Rising Stars championship.

