A British team announcement, a banned driver and other things the horse world is talking about





Who will represent Britain at the European Para Dressage Championships?

The British Equestrian and the British Dressage para selectors have named the eight combinations bidding for a spot at the European Para Dressage Championships at Ermelo, (3–7 September). There is a mix of experienced combinations and riders hoping to make their squad debut, including three riders from last summer’s Paris Paralympic team. The final squad travelling to the Netherlands will be announced later this month.

A driver who failed to slow down for horses fined and banned

A man has been banned from the roads and fined £709 after he was caught on camera driving past horses without slowing down. Stefan Soloman, 24, from Harehills, Leeds, appeared at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on 1 July, in relation to an incident near Northallerton last year. The incident was reported to the police via Op Snap, which considers driving complaints submitted by the public. “Video footage captured a white Ford Transit Custom van approaching and passing them, heading towards an oncoming vehicle, without appearing to slow down at all,” said a North Yorkshire police spokesperson.

A leading British rider’s home-breds turning heads

Showjumper Laura Renwick’s exciting home-breds have continued their recent form as seven-year-old NFS Top Gun enjoyed a win yesterday (3 July) at Bolesworth, presented by Al Shira’aa. The gelding is the son of Laura’s Olympia Puissance winner Top Dollar IV and is out of her former top mare Beluga II. Laura has her other young rides in action at Bolesworth including Top Star C and NFS Taluga. “When I started we bought them as young ones. But as time’s gone on, I’ve ridden good mares and we’ve bred from them. Breeding them brings a different, special delight – they’re part of the family and you get a proud feeling, I suppose like watching your kid at sports day!” said Laura.

