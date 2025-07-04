How to watch CHIO Aachen from anywhere in the world





CHIO Aachen is a feast for all equestrian enthusiasts to enjoy. The event, which runs between 27 June and 6 July, hosts world class competition in showjumping, eventing, dressage, driving and vaulting, and if you can’t attend in person, here’s how to watch CHIO Aachen on TV.

The ClipMyHorse.TV streaming service will be showing all of the action from all classes at CHIO Aachen for a fee, but there is also a free livestream for certain aspects of the competition too.

If you’re abroad, and trying to watch ClipMyHorse.TV like you normally would back in the UK, then you can use a VPN. Check out NordVPN, where you can get 76% off, four extra months free (which does not appear until you go to the check out) plus a £50 Amazon gift card and a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below.

How to watch CHIO Aachen on TV

There will be no terrestrial TV coverage available from this year’s CHIO Aachen in the UK.

A free livestream for showjumping, eventing, dressage and vaulting is available to watch while the classes that are not being shown on German terrestrial TV are running.

You can follow all the live action from the all classes on ClipMyHorse.TV. Subscriptions to this livestream start from £17.33 per month.

Classes will be available to view on demand at ClipMyHorse.TV soon after the completion of the competition, where rider clips will be available to purchase.

German residents will be able to watch the action on terrestrial TV during a variety of times during the week across three channels; WDR, ARF and ZDF. Find out more here.

How to watch CHIO Aachen from anywhere

Not in the UK right now? You don’t have to miss out on any of the action from CHIO Aachen.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will alter your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in a different country, allowing you to access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. It’s great for watching horse sport on the move, and it’s also handy even if you’re watching at home. VPNs are designed with internet security in mind, creating encrypted connections that keep your data safe from third parties and improve streaming speeds by preventing bandwidth ‘throttling’ from your internet service provider.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, which is the best VPN in the world according to our colleagues at TechRadar.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to ClipMyHorse on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

