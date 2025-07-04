Driver who failed to slow down for horses fined £709 and banned from the roads after close pass caught on camera





A man caught on camera driving past horses “without appearing to slow down at all”, and then failed to provide his details to police, has been banned from the roads and fined £709.

Stefan Soloman, 24, from Harehills, Leeds, appeared at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on 1 July, in relation to an incident near Northallerton last year.

“In September 2024, two people were riding their horses along a country lane,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said. “Video footage captured a white Ford Transit Custom van approaching and passing them, heading towards an oncoming vehicle, without appearing to slow down at all.”

An oncoming vehicle did slow to pass the horses at an appropriate speed, the spokesperson said, adding that the van’s registration number was “clearly captured” on the footage.

The incident was reported to the police via Op Snap, which considers driving complaints submitted by the public.

Officers sent a notice of requirement to Soloman to provide driver details but he failed to do so. In court, he pleaded guilty to failing to provide the details, and was prosecuted for two offences, driving without insurance and not wearing a seatbelt.

He was fined £709 and 14 points were added to his licence, which means a six-month disqualification.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our area covers 3,200 square miles, with 6,000 miles of roads, many of which are rural, countryside lanes where members of the public ride horses. It is important for motorists to be aware that they must slow down when passing horse riders. Failing to do so could result in a fine, a disqualification – or in the worst case, even a serious or fatal injury.”

