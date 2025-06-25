‘Aggressive’ driver who told horse riders she was ‘fed up with people like you’ ordered to pay £600





A driver who told riders she was “fed up with people like them”, and turned to drive past them again, beeping her horn and “being aggressive” has been ordered to pay over £600.

Fiona Parselle, of Quarry Mead, Beaminster, pleaded guilty to inconsiderate driving at Weymouth Magistrates’ Court on 25 June. The 56-year-old had been charged with driving without due care and attention, but prosecution and defence agreed to the altered charge in court.

Magistrates heard that Parselle was driving on Broadwindsor high street, which prosecutor Laura Lohk described as a “relatively narrow road”, on 18 December last year when she encountered the three riders.

“One of the riders saw and heard a car driving towards them,” Ms Lohk said. “She indicated for the driver to slow down but, I understand, the driver then said to the riders something along the lines of she was fed up with people like them, that they think they own the roads, and that she’d had trouble with those riders before. The riders noted that they didn’t know the defendant, so they didn’t understand.”

Ms Lohk referred to images taken at the time.

“They show the defendant by the side of the horses, pointing her middle finger at them, and it appears there was an argument,” she said. “She then drove off, turned round and came back and the riders note she was beeping her horn and was aggressive. Of course, we all know that when we see horses, there has to be consideration for their riders and to make sure the horses aren’t spooked. There was some swearing and shouting, back and forth. She drove off, then for a third time, drove past them.”

Ms Lohk said all the riders noted that Parselle was beeping her horn and was “aggressive”, and driving faster than they considered appropriate for passing horses.

Parselle had no previous convictions.

Previous good character

On her behalf, defence counsel Simon Lacey cited his client’s previous good character; she “may have one or two old speeding [issues] on her driving record but no relevant points”.

He said she is a radiographer at a hospital, which is an “important and sometimes stressful” job, from which she was driving home when she encountered the riders.

“She doesn’t go whizzing past the horses at speed; she slows right down. She’s going at normal speeds on the lanes, 35mph or so, and slows right down, stops and has a conversation with the rider. She stops because one of the riders is waving thier crop at her so she stops and they have a conversation, and she drives on.”

Mr Lacey said there was nothing wrong with his client’s driving until this point.

“What goes wrong, for her, is that she feels aggrieved about it all, she turns round and goes back, stops and speaks to them, and beeps her horns. But of course you shouldn’t beep your horn if there are horses there; luckily, nothing happened.”

Mr Lacey said there was an “exchange of words”, but that the beeping was the inconsiderate – not careless – driving, although “fortunately the horses weren’t affected so there’s been no harm”.

“She realises it was a really big mistake, turning round and coming back,” he said. “She shouldn’t have done it but that’s why she’s here. She really regrets it all and has been worried sick about it. She must be reliving it every day, wishing she hadn’t made that decision to go back. She should have known better but unfortunately sometimes we all make mistakes.”

High culpability, less harm

Mr Lacey said it was out of character for his client, and handed the magistrates a number of character witness statements.

Chairman of the bench Mrs Dash said the offence was in the category of high culpability but less harm. She fined her £388 and ordered her to pay a £150 surcharge and costs of £85, and gave her five penalty points on her licence.

Parselle had also been charged with a public order offence but this was adjourned to be considered for out-of-court disposal. Should police not agree to this, the matter will return to court.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now