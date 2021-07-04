A 14-year-old proves she’s still got it and ponies impress over fences and on the flat on the final day of Royal Windsor





Read who reigned supreme on the final day of fun in the show rings at the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Leading in-hand Appaloose was Megan Share and her own 11-year-old gelding Desired Edition, while best of the ridden class was Tanisha Mayo’s Hot Chocolate.

Hot Chocolate was diagnosed with cataracts and is blind in both eyes. Read her story here

Georgina Steele rode her beloved gelding Colbeach Mark Of Distinction to shine in the side-saddle concours d’elegance class. In the costume equivalent, the red rosette was awarded to Chantelle Dorton riding her own Wildgoosechase.

In the part-bred and pure-bred Portuguese ridden ranks, the Lusitano class went to Natasha Read riding Tess Hardy’s Dancarina, while leading Andalusian was Laura Bendel’s Tragus Vdos ridden by George Blackburn.

Zara Brookes captured the intermediate tri-colour riding her father Nick Brookes’ small show riding type Parkgate Royal Visit William who reigned over Garr Parr and Georgina Wilkes’ ultra-consistent show hunter type Mexican Summer.

Read how William has become one of the most consistent show horses of the last few seasons

The smallest combination, winning 122cm Annandale Flanders and Oscar Konechny rose to the occasion to scoop the show hunter pony championship, ahead of Olivia Turner riding 143cm Carr Side Kate.

Jayne Ross rode Kay Cambell’s Casino III to the small riding horse class and subsequent championship, ahead of Frazer Atherden and winning large Kellythorpes Obsession.

Find out why Jayne thinks so much of the mare, who’s still the best in the business at 14

In-hand Arab champion was Marianne Smith handling her own Anawa, with reserve going to Virginia Russell Wood’s Stage Tiger.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.