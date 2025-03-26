90 horses removed in welfare operation, hope for headshakers and other things the equestrian world is talking about

Major operation
Police and welfare charities were involved in the removal of some 90 horses from a farm in the Midlands last week. West Mercia Police, the RSPCA and World Horse Welfare were at the scene in Bewdley on 19 and 20 March. Police said they were called to reports of concern for animal welfare, and that officers were “assisting the RSPCA in the removal of around 90 horses from the location in an operation.” The RSPCA confirmed that two dogs were also removed.
A “viable treatment option”
A team from the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) found that electroacupuncture has had “good success” in treating equine trigeminal nerve-mediated headshaking. The study, led by professor Bettina Dunkel, assessed the treatment’s effectiveness in 42 horses and found that it had “good success”. Nearly two thirds showed improvement; a third of the horses’ signs were completely resolved. “The findings showed that the procedure was well tolerated by all horses and achieved a significant improvement in headshaking,” an RVC spokesperson said.
Badminton wait list
Six British riders are on the wait list for Mars Badminton Horse Trials 2025, the entries for which were announced this week. There are 16 combinations yet to be accepted for the CCI5* in May, as well as a potential third ride for Harry Meade, who has entered five horses. This is the longest wait list for Badminton since the 2022 event, its first post-Covid running. There was no wait list in 2023 and one of three combinations last year.
