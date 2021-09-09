5 things the horse world is talking about today: Thursday 9 September 2021





1. Britain winning silver at the European Dressage Championships

It was seriously tense, the final day of the team competition at the European Dressage Championships in Hagen, Germany. Following brilliant test by the two Danish riders, Daniel Bachmann Andersen and Cathrine Dufour, Charlotte Dujardin, the last rider to go for Team GB, had to score more than 78.64% to secure team silver. Cool as ever, she scored 79.82% with Tokyo Olympic individual bronze medallist Gio.

2. The modern pentathlon disciplinary verdict

The disciplinary panel for modern pentathlon’s international governing body, the UIPM, has concluded its review of the women’s riding phase of the competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The German modern pentathlon coach witnessed striking a horse has been ordered to attend a course on the “humane treatment of animals”. The panel also asked a recently created working group to “labour diligently” to modify the sport’s rules ahead of Paris 2024, given horse welfare concerns arising in Tokyo.

3. Frangible pin 11 penalties – why nobody is in favour

Riders are unsurprisingly calling for the FEI to review the rule giving 11 penalties for breaking a frangible device across country in international eventing. Michael Jung lost out on an Olympic individual title in hat-trick in Tokyo by breaking a yellow MIMclip, which breaks with less force than the traditional red MIMclip. Meanwhile Olympic gold medallist Oliver Townend and 2018 Burghley winner Tim Price both finished in the top 10 at Bicton five-star last week, but lost placings because they received 11 penalties for breaking frangible pins.

4. Clooney 51 making amazingly good progress

The former European champion ridden by Swiss showjumper Martin Fuchs is happily now walking out in-hand following a serious shoulder injury. The 15-year-old fractured a bone in his shoulder when he slipped and fell in the field on 16 August, just over a week since he and Martin had been jumping at the Tokyo Olympics. Martin said Clooney had received the best care at Tierspital Zurich hospital, and that the team are working towards making a field retirement possible for the gelding.

5. Quite how incredible the German dressage team is

Germany took their sixth consecutive championship team gold at the European Dressage Championships, with Jessica von Bredow-Werndl riding a stunning grand prix aboard her Olympic champion TSF Dalera BB. Her final score was an enormous 84.099%, putting her streaks ahead of the competition and making it impossible for Britain to get gold.

