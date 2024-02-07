£40,000 raised in memory of late rider and other things the horse world is talking about





The loss of an inspiration

A fundraising page that aimed to raise £5,000 for Keagan Kirkby’s funeral and memorial stands at over £40,000. Keagan, who was 25, died on 4 February in an accident at Charing point-to-point course in Kent. The JustGiving page was set up to help his family with the cost of his funeral, and as a memorial to him. “He truly was an inspiration to all those who have a dream, he never gave up,” the page states.

A world record price

Caldwell Potter has been sold for a world record €740,000 (£632,000). The leading Cheltenham Festival contender was sold for the highest price ever paid for a National Hunt horse at public auction, at Tattersalls Ireland on 5 February. The six-year-old was in the Andy and Gemma Brown Dispersal Sale, which offered 29 lots. The average sale price was €182,414; four horses sold for over €500,000 and 10 for over €200,000.

Higher dressage scores

All dressage riders are probably keen to find ways to improve their test scores, although it can often feel as if the higher marks are out of their reach. But it is always possible for horses and riders to earn a few extra marks, or half-marks, here and there, which can make a big difference to overall scores. We spoke to five-star FEI judge Isobel Wessels to get some tips riders at all levels can use to help boost their scores.

