3 things the horse world is talking about today: Wednesday 29 September 2021

The innovative NEXGEN series continues to go from strength to strength, highlighting young horses with the talent to go on to compete at the highest levels across the three Olympic disciplines. Launched last year, the series has attracted support from many elite British riders, while the organisers have “big plans and high hopes for the future”, including trying to emulate Germany’s famous Bundeschampionat. This year’s final was held at Hickstead on 23-26 September and, in a brand new concept, ran a simultaneous online auction enabling prospective buyers to bid online on the young competition horses among the finalists who were for sale.

2. Who’s been spotted out autumn hunting

While the recent change in the weather may not be filling us all with delight, spotting equestrian legends – both horse and human – enjoying early mornings out autumn hunting is enough to put a smile on all our faces. As HOYS looms large in many producers’ minds, it was fantastic to see the retired partnership of Allister Hood and Our Cashel Blue enjoying time with the Dunston Harriers, having been dropped off by the Hood Show Team while en route to the Southern Area Show. We believe they did remember to pick the pair up on their way home…



3. Where to find fuel…

You must have been living under a rock not to have been aware of the ongoing challenge of finding a petrol station with fuel in recent days. While we don’t wish to be accused of adding fuel to the fire (pardon the pun), we really do hope that the matter gets resolved in time for those who need to fill up their trucks to drive the length and breadth of the country to attend major events, including HOYS next week. It would be devastating if those who who have worked so hard to qualify were unable to attend simply for a lack of diesel.

